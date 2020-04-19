RED Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, RED has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $221,671.19 and $12,605.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00596670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

