Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $25,547.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.