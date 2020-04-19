Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $19.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.