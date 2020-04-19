Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $137.55. 4,741,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

