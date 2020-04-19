Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. 2,505,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

