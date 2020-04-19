Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,818,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

