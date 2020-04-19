Regis (NYSE:RGS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

RGS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of RGS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 670,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,417. The firm has a market cap of $264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.75. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Regis will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Regis by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at $5,314,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 606,874 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

