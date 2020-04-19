Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Remark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Remark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Remark during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

