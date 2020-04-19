Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 529,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.