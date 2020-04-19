Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 529,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,100. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

