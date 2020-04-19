Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 529,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,265,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 568,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.