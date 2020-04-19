Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

REPL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 82,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,131. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $420.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

