Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of REPL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. 82,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $420.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

