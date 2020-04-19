REPO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,495.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $4,495.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

