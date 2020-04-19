Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 199,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.