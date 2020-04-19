Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of RTRX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 695,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,487. The company has a market cap of $580.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $66,954.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $48,327.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $285,994. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after buying an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

