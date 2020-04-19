Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

Retrophin stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,487. The firm has a market cap of $580.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 103,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

