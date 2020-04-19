Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rev Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,608.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

