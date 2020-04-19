Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 540,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,429. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $875.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 524,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

