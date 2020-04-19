Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 684,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,318. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

