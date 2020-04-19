RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $8.62 on Friday, reaching $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.