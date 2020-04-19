RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

