RFG Advisory LLC Buys 446 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $8.78 on Friday, hitting $246.26. 2,300,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,668. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

