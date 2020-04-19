RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.10. 6,026,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

