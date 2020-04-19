RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,161 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 5,824,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

