RFG Advisory LLC Sells 459 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $179.24. 20,574,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

