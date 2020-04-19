RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.79.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.55 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,605 shares of company stock worth $23,209,147 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.