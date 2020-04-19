Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 5,350,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

