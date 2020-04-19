Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,849. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

