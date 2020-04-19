Rocket Pool Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,230.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $6.92 million and $29,230.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00009320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02758089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225795 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

