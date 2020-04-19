Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of RMTI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

