Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,816. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

