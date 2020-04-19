Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

ROKU stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.80. 20,625,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,095,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,655,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $2,613,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Roku by 33.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.