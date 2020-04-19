Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,625,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,324. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -243.85 and a beta of 1.84. Roku has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,070,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,655,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

