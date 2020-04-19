Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.85.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 2,704,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,161,966.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,316,293.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,647,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,802 shares of company stock worth $13,911,827 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $320,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.