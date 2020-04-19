Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Underweight

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.75.

ROLL stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

