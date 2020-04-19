Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 8,825,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. 1,523,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

