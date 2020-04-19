Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 413,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 314,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 256,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

