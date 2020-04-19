Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for United Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,822,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,338,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $15,967,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

