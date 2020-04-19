Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 413,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,293. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth $63,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

