Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sell Rating for W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $194.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWW. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.60.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.22. 363,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.04. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

