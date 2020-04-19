Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 3,850,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,377. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.