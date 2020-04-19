Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of RBS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 438,942 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 170,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

