Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $107.81. 1,166,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,141. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,695,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,756,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,695,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,258,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.