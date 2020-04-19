RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 784,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,336. The company has a market capitalization of $437.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

