S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,390 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $13.21 on Friday, reaching $259.97. 10,269,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,428. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.25 and a 200-day moving average of $287.70. The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

