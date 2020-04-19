S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $8.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,052. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

