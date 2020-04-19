S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

