Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.