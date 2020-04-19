Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRA. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 985,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

